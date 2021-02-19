OAK HILL—Students at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Oak Hill are supporting the Gabriel Project of West Virginia for their Lenten service project. The organization provides assistance to pregnant women and families with children 2 years of age and younger. The school is collecting the following items: diapers, especially sizes 5, 6, and 7; pull-ups; training pants; and wipes (must be fragrance free and nonallergenic). There will be drop off bins in both the upstairs and downstairs hallways. For information about making a donation, call the school at (304) 465-5045.