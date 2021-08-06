Special Masses will be Celebrated at Historic Churches in the Greenbrier Valley

Parishes in the Greenbrier Valley have scheduled Masses in two historic churches for the coming months. The oldest Catholic church in Greenbrier County, the Church of Mary Immaculate near Williamsburg, will be the setting for First Saturday devotions and daily Mass Aug. 7, Sept. 4, and Oct. 2. Built in 1901 to serve the Irish and Germans in northern Greenbrier, it was never a free-standing parish, but a chapel of St. Catherine of Siena in Ronceverte or Sacred Heart in Rainelle. Devotions begin at 10:30 a.m. and the daily Mass at 11 a.m., followed by a covered-dish luncheon on the grounds. The oldest Catholic church standing in West Virginia is St. John, the Evangelist, Chapel in Sweet Springs in northeastern Monroe County. Used for funerals and weddings, it is the setting for the annual Mass of the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Hosted by Father James Conyers, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in White Sulphur Springs and St. Catherine of Siena, the Greenbrier Valley Council 8689 Knights of Columbus and the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Catherine of Siena, the Mass draws worshipers from throughout West Virginia and Virginia and as many as six priests from four dioceses participating. Father Harry Winters, OMI, the last resident priest in Monroe County, has researched and written extensively on the church. He is planning to return to the Greenbrier Valley for the Aug. 15 Mass and to host book signings for his latest book. Following Mass, an ice cream desert is held on the grounds of the chapel. The chapel will open by 4 p.m. for those wishing to tour the church. To reach the Church of Mary Immaculate near Williamsburg, take US 219 to the village of Frankford and turn onto the Williamsburg/Frankford Road. In nearly 4.5 miles, turn onto Catholic Church Road and the church is located just past the church cemetery, the original site of the first church. To reach St. John, the Evangelist, Chapel in Sweet Springs, follow I-64 East to the Crows, Va. Exit and take VA 311 to WV 3 in Sweet Springs. From the south, take US 219 to the center of Union and then WV 3 to the church at the intersection of WV 311 and WV 3 in Sweet Springs. From the east, take I-64 West to the Callaghan, Va.,, exit and VA 159 south to VA 311, south to the intersection of WV 311 and WV 3 in Sweet Springs. Casual dress in recommended for Masses at both churches.