WEST VIRGINIA—Prompted by the massive earthquake and tropical storm that has devastated Haiti, Bishop Mark Brennan has joined Archbishop José H. Gomez, President of the USCCB, asking all faithful to consider donating to a special emergency collection to provide aid to support the Church and humanitarian needs arising from these and future disasters. This collection will take place at weekend Masses on Sept. 4-5 in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. The August earthquake killed more than 1,200 Haitian people and injured upwards of 5,700 others, leaving an overwhelming trail of destruction and rubble for a people who are hurting due to the socio-economic and political instability in their country, while still processing the assassination of their president in July. The Holy Father urged the international community to show support and solidarity to help the country lighten the consequences of the tragedy. “As I raise my prayers to the Lord for the victims, I address a word of encouragement to the survivors, desiring that the international community will take a shared interest in them. May the solidarity of all alleviate the consequences of the tragedy,” Pope Francis said, adding that the faithful should offer a Hail Mary together for Our Lady of Perpetual Help, patroness of Haiti to intercede for us. Checks are to be made payable to your respective parish/mission and on the memo line indicate: Special Collection for disaster relief. The parish/mission will then send one check for all contributions for this collection to the Diocese. All funds will be part of the (USCCB) Bishops Emergency Disaster Fund.