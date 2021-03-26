Special Collections for the Holy Land and DWC Seminarians

WEST VIRGINIA—Two special collections will be held in the parishes and missions of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston during Holy Week and Easter. On Good Friday, the Pontifical Good Friday Holy Land collection will be held. This collection provides support for the holy places but above all for the pastoral, educational, and social works which the church supports in the Holy Land for the welfare of their Christian brethren and of the local communities. On Easter, the Education of Seminarians collection will be held. This collection provides financial support to help defray the cost of educating young men in the seminary who are discerning a call to the priesthood in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.