WEST VIRGINIA—Bishop Mark Brennan has approved a special collection to be held the weekend of January 1 and 2, 2022, in all parishes and missions throughout the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to support recovery efforts related to the recent natural disasters that have occurred in Kentucky, leaving severe damage and significant loss of life. Donations can also be made at your parish or on the diocesan website at dwc.org/disaster relief. Proceeds from this collection will support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities agencies on the ground, working in the communities affected by the tornadoes. Please remember in prayer all those who have lost their lives in the wake of these disasters, as well as all those who have been injured and lost their homes, cars, employment, and access to food and water, especially as we prepare for the Christmas Season. As we hold the victims and first responders in our prayers during these critical days, let us also spend time in prayer and discernment as we prepare for this upcoming collection. Let us come together now to support our brothers and sisters in Christ who are suffering this horrible loss.