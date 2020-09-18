Blue Mass Honors Police, Firefighters, EMS, Military; Remembers Victims of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Courtesy Photo

Members of the Fire Department of Weirton are pictured at the Blue Mass at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Weirton Sept. 11

By Colleen Rowan

WEIRTON—On Sept. 11, the Catholic community of Weirton gathered for the celebration of the annual Blue Mass honoring police, firefighters, emergency service personnel (EMS), men and women servingin the military and their families. The Mass also offered prayers for those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

The Mass was celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Weirton by Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., pastor of the parish. The Mass was sponored by the parish and Catholic schools of Weirton—Madonna High School, St. Joseph the Worker Grade School and St. Paul School.

In his homily, Father Schuelkens said: “We thank the Lord for these community leaders who step forward and say, ‘I’m willing to serve… even at the risk of my own life.’”

