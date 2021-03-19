Special Blessings From Fairmont Catholic

Fairmont Catholic Grade School has been busy this Lenten season placing crosses in people’s yards across the community as a fundraiser for the school. Each person blessed receives morning prayers each school day offered by Fairmont Catholic students and staff. People make donations to the school to nominate others to have their yards blessed and prayers offered on their behalf. This fundraiser began Ash Wednesday and will run through Easter. Pictured above is one of the many homes with the crosses in the yard. “We are certainly blessed at Fairmont Catholic to have such widespread community support,” school officials said.