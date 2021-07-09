WEST VIRGINIA—West Virginia has secured federal funding in response to the severe weather experienced in the southern region earlier this year. Gov. Jim Justice requested a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden on April 30 and it was granted on Friday, May 21. Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties were hit with heavy rainfall in late February and early March which caused flooding, power outages, and hazardous road conditions. An ice storm that had occurred earlier in February compounded the storm damage. “We are pleased to partner with the Disaster Services Corporation – Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA to bring much needed relief to disaster victims in this region,” said Jenny Gannaway, executive director of West Virginia VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster). “Without the assistance of member organizations like Disaster Services Corporation – Society of St. Vincent de Paul and local emergency response organizations, thousands of disaster victims in West Virginia would not receive the assistance necessary to start rebuilding their lives,” she continued. “The collaboration between the Disaster Services Corporation – Society of St. Vincent de Paul, WV VOAD, FEMA, and the local emergency management personnel has allowed us to quickly formulate a plan to bring much needed assistance to the region,” said Kevin Peach, COO of the Disaster Services Corporation – Society of St. Vincent de Paul and member of the Board of Directors of WV VOAD. “Our partnership with WV VOAD provides West Virginians in need with critical services that occur after a major disaster, such as the floods that happened earlier this year,” said Peach. Individuals or organizations interested in providing a monetary do- nation to support WV VOAD’s Disaster event relief services, should visit https://www.wvvoad.org/donate. The Disaster Services Corporation – Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA is a Catholic lay organization and non-profit that provides person-to-person recovery services to families impacted by man-made and natural disasters across the United States and U.S. territories. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Disaster Services is a founding member of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) as well as a member of West Virginia VOAD and its Disaster Services Corporation provides relief and recovery to disaster survivors across the United States and American Territories. For more information, contact Peach at Kpeach@svdpdisaster.org.