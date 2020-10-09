WHEELING — As with everything in the year 2020, the St. Michael Parish School Angel Walk will take on a “new normal.” This annual fundraiser will take place Friday, Oct. 9 at the St. Michael Parish Angelus Center parking lot. While the goals for this year’s walk have not changed from previous years, the event will look a little different. All involved are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing, and only teachers, staff and students will be participating. The students will greatly miss the energy that comes with having parents, grandparents and Central Catholic High School students as their walking buddies, but they are grateful that they are able to carry on the Angel Walk tradition. SMPS students are asked to obtain sponsorships for walking prior to the event. All St. Michael staff and students in preschool through eighth grade support this fundraising effort. The financial goal for this year’s walk is to raise $45,000. The proceeds will be directed to the St. Michael Parish School and the Jackie Zavolta Student Scholarship Fund. The monies raised are vital to the school to enrich its strong academic programs and to support its mission to “challenge students spiritually and academically for the 21st Century.” Principal Kim Burge says the fundraiser is one of the highlights of the academic year but adds, “Like much of 2020, our Angel Walk will look different this year. However, one thing that remains the same is the generous support from our school families and the community as a whole!” In addition to student sponsorships, there are many generous corporate and community donors. At the Platinum Plus level is Matt Jones Preowned Auto. At the Platinum level is Miklas Meat Market. Supporting at the Gold level is the West Virginia Catholic Foundation, Smash Multimedia, Fort Henry Capital, Gold, Khourey and Turak, Joe Jerrome Studio 1352, Lou W. Nau, Inc., Paree Insurance Centers and DeFelice Brothers Pizza. Coming in at the Silver level is the Rebbeca L. Bench Law Office, LLC and Teena and Ty Miller. Finally, donating at the Bronze level is Middle Creek Garage, Central Catholic High School, Reisbeck’s Food Markets, Press’ Snack Bar, Press’ Auto Mart, Press Little Market, and J. & J. Property Services. Donations to the Angel Walk may be made to SMPS Angel Walk, 1221 National Road, Wheeling, WV 26003 or online at www.smpswv.org. For more information, call Shandi Nodurft at (304) 242-3966, ext. 4 or e-mail her at mrsnodurft@smpswv. org. St. Michael’s boasts a rigorous faith-based curriculum, a tradition of student community service, Promethean Boards, and Chromebook technology, athletics and extracurricular activity programs. Welcoming students of all faiths and preparing them to be good stewards, St. Michael Parish School is “rooted in faith and committed to excellence.”