CLARKSBURG—The Parish Nurse Ministry from Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg will present a continuation of the bereavement program. The Seasons of Hope Program, will resume on Saturday, Sept. 12, and will be held on Saturdays for six-weeks total from 10 a.m. to noon. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines, the sessions will be held at the Freedom Shelter at the VA Park as long as weather permits. Masks will be required. “We are blessed to have Judy Labdik, a licensed social worker, who has facilitated this program before to help us,” ministry officials said. ###For more information or to register, call Theresa White at (304) 623-1302 or Mary Jo Flaherty at (304) 622-4147 to register.