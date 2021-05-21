Courtesy Photo Eighth-graders from St. Joseph School in Martinsburg who won the Golden Horseshoe Award are, from left, Ian Saylor, Claire Freeman, Lydia Hayes, Colleen Power, Nathaniel Fusiarski, and Abraham Warui.

MARTINSBURG—Six of the 10 Berkeley County Golden Horseshoe Award winners for 2021 are students at St. Joseph School in Martinsburg. Eighth-graders Claire Freeman, Nathaniel Fusiarski, Lydia Hayes, Colleen Power, Ian Saylor and Abraham Warui were honored by the West Virginia Department of Education as knights and ladies of the Golden Horseshoe Society for demonstrating exceptional knowledge of West Virginia history on the state-administered exam. St. Joseph School boasts 25 winners in the last decade, and this year’s group joins the ranks of 222 Mountain State citizens who won the prestigious award for being the top-scoring students in their counties. Winners have an opportunity to be recognized at the Golden Horseshoe ceremony on June 25 at The Culture Center in Charleston. The Golden Horseshoe test has been administered in West Virginia since 1931 and is the longest-running program of its kind in any state. The ceremony for the 2020 winners was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they will be honored the day before the 2021 winners in Charleston. Jacob Boyd, Sidney Crockett and Liam McCarthy were the victors from St. Joseph School last year. Jason Allen, who used to teach West Virginia studies at St. Joseph School, was an honorary Golden Horseshoe Award winner in 2020 for training more than 10 winners during his time at the school. Now the coordinator of social studies education at Shepherd University, he laid the foundation for SJS’s History Bowl team, starting in 2017. The first team from the downtown Martinsburg school was the first from Berkeley or Jefferson counties to make the state West Virginia History Bowl Championships in Charleston. Allen was invited to and plans to attend the June 25 recognition ceremony. St. Joseph School, at 110 E. Stephen St., is the only Catholic school in the Eastern Panhandle. For more infor- mation, contact Meg Partington by e-mail to mpartington@ sjswv.org, call (304) 267-6447, or go to sjswv.org.