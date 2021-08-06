Sisters Thank All for ‘Beads for Zimbabwe’

By Colleen Rowan

Last winter, the Sisters of the Infant Jesus at Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg asked the diocesan faithful for “Beads for Zimbabwe.” Through their initiative, they collected rosaries that were intact or broken and religious medals to send back to Catholics in Zimbabwe, one of the poorest lands in Africa. The response from West Virginia Catholics was huge, to say the least. “We would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Sisters of the Infant Jesus Community in Zimbabwe to thank you for the outpouring of LOVE of the 8,727 religious medals, 9,546 rosaries, statues, and so many religious books and holy cards received from you and around the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and many churches outside the State of West Virginia!” Sister Maria Rukwishuro, SJI, and Sister Beritha Mashu, SJI, wrote in a thank you letter to the priests and faithful of parishes around the diocese. “Your generosity has given our religious order the ability to give your gifts to the people in need to accompany them on their faith and spiritual journeys.” The sisters said they also received cash donations “and were able to send three barrels by boat to our country, Zimbabwe. The trip takes eight-12 weeks for your gifts to arrive.” Very Rev. Casey Mahone, V.F., pastor of Immaculate Conception, said that he has been blessed to work with the Sisters of the Infant Jesus since 2008. Through Sister Beritha and Sister Maria, he has gotten to know their community. Father Mahone has visited Zimbabwe, and has seen the great need there. He is grateful for the response to the sisters’ initiative. “We were all absolutely overwhelmed by the generous response of the people of the diocese in their generosity toward the Catholic people of Zimbabwe who face challenges that few can imagine and yet their faith and zeal for the Lord remain strong and undeterred,” Father Mahone said. “Special thanks also to Marcel Malfregeot of our parish who helped in coordinating the sisters’ efforts and to Bishop Brennan for endorsing their project. Thanks and blessings to all!” In ending their letter, Sister Maria and Sister Beritha said that together all are making a difference, and they deeply appreciate the continued support of their mission. “Once more thank you very much and we assure you of our prayers,” they wrote. “May God bless you all and your families! We pray for you that our Lord God will bring you His peace and blessings along with health to you and your families!!”

Courtesy Photo Sister Maria Rukwishuro, SJI, and Sister Beritha Mashu, SJI, show some of the 8,727 religious medals, 9,546 rosaries, statues, and many religious books and holy cards received for their “Beads for Zimbabwe” initiative.