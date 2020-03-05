By Babette Pascasio

Sister Ritamary Schulz, ACSJ, of the West Virginia Institude of Spiriuality (WVIS) in Charleston now travels to the southern area of West Virginia to offer spiritual direction for those interested meeting in person. Her schedule currently includes visiting people in Beckley, Princeton, and Bluefield.

The WVIS welcomed Sister Ritamary back for full-time spiritual direction ministry last summer. She holds a Master of Arts degree in counseling and has served for years as provincial of her order, the Apostles of the Sacred Heart. She has international and national speaking, workshop and retreat experience and is hoping to expand her spiritual direction and ministry.

The WVIS provides spiritual direction, retreats, and also spiritual direction training. Spiritual direction, as noted in WVIS’ brochure, “provides a companion and guide for the journey of spiritual growth…it is about being encouraged to draw closer to God.” Also available is communication via Skype, FaceTime, Zoom or telephone with an associate spiritual director if the individual is unable to go far distances.

What are some reasons why someone would be interested in this? Some people are looking at making life changes: “They don’t know exactly what is God calling them to — whether the marriage state or religious life,” she said. People who are already married can discuss their family experiences and challenges or a job change. “They’re discerning what is God asking of them, and what they’re desiring to do,” she said. It could also be a person who’s already entered a religious order, single/married lay people in the church, or a Christian from a different background who is also finding difficulties to adjust to, seeking help and development.

The discernment process could include questions like: “Where is God in my life and my experiences? Where is God in my prayer? What is happening to me in terms of my own spirituality and my spiritual life?’’

“We (WVIS) follow the Ignatian Spirituality,” said Sister Schulz. During a session, “I will give a Scripture passage, often on God’s love for us… I ask the person to talk about the passage or about their life…(An example is Psalm 139.)”

“One of my favorite phrases is ‘Look at God looking at you’ … and just have that conversation (with the Lord) in order to build that relationship. Just talk to God about your life about the things that concern you,” she said.

“Ignatian Spirituality is finding God in all our experiences,” she explained. St. Ignatius of Loyola was a Spanish priest and authored “Spiritual Exercises”.

At the Institute for Spirituality, there are associate spiritual directors who are priests, ministers, women religious, and also lay people. In choosing a director, “It’s really who you’re comfortable with. You’re looking for someone with a compassionate heart, someone with a listening ear. These are people trained in the profession of spiritual direction, and that they know how to conduct a session,” Sister Schulz said.

WVIS also has the Villa Marie Therese Couderc facility, The Hermitage, Nazareth House of Prayer, and Gardens of Stillness. Other associate spiritual directors also travel to southern West Virginia and can be contacted at (304) 345-0926. Visit the website at www.wvis.org.