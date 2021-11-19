Sister Mary Irene Sorber to Facilitate Advent Discussion at Basilica Co-Cathedral

CHARLESTON—Sister Mary Irene Sorber, SCC, from the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality in Charleston will facilitate an Advent Biblical Discussion group Dec. 8, 15, and 22 in the Gathering Space of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. All who attend can then stay f or the celebration of Mass at noon. “Advent Light” by Stephen Binz (Twenty-Third Publications) will be provided to participants. “The book provides opportunity for a new understanding of God’s revelation which is applied to our lives, and our world,” organizers of the series said. “Mary will be our model of how to discover God daily in a new and enriching way.” To register, contact Sister Mary Irene by e-mail to wvismaryirene @aol.com or by calling (201) 230-2362 or (304) 345-0926.