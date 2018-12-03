Sister Mary Edward Mack, SAC (Kathleen Teresa Mack) a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died on November 30, 2018, at the age of 82, at St. Mary’s Convent Infirmary in Huntington, WV.

Sister Mary Edward Mack entered the Pallottine Missionary Sisters on February 3, 1956 in Huntington, WV. She made her first profession of religious vows as a Pallottine Missionary Sister on August 15, 1958, and her final vows as a Pallottine on August 15, 1964 at St. Mary’s Hospital Chapel in Huntington, WV. Sister Mary Edward spent most of her religious life in Huntington, WV, where she served as Business Office supervisor and then Internal Auditor for St. Mary’s Hospital from 1958-2009. After her retirement from the Hospital she continued to serve as Local Treasurer for the St. Mary’s Convent until 2018. She has spent the last two years in the Convent Infirmary at St. Mary’s but continued to work until earlier this year.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Foyer outside the main Hospital Chapel on the first floor in the East Wing at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV. Visitation will close with the Mass of Resurrection in the Hospital Chapel at 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated by Rev. Gideon Olugbami, the Hospital Chaplain, in the Main Chapel at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Expressions of sympathy can be addressed to:

Sister Mary Terence Wall, SAC

St. Mary’s Convent

2810 N. Staunton Rd.

Huntington, WV 25702