Obituary—Sister Mary Brown, CSJ Sister Mary Brown (Emmanuel), died peacefully January 17, 2021 at Mount St. Joseph with her sisters at her bedside. Sr. Mary was a native of St. Clare, West Virginia, and was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Ella Sweeney Brown, and her brother, Lawrence Brown, and her sister, Helena Schaffer. Sr. Mary is survived by her sister, Pauline Schaffer of Vienna, WV and several nephews and nieces. She attended St. Clara Grade School and Doddridge County High School. Upon graduation, she entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wheeling on January 4, 1942. She graduated from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a BA Degree in Elementary Education. Sister Mary taught for over 50 years in diocesan schools, including: Corpus Christi, Cathedral Grade, Blessed Trinity, and St. Mary’s in Wheeling; St. Francis Xavier in Moundsville; St. Joseph’s in Huntington; Blessed Sacrament in South Charleston; St. Mary’s in Clarksburg; St. A gnes in Charleston; St. Anne’s in Bristol, Virginia; St. Francis de Sales in Beckley; and St. Charles Borromeo in White Sulphur Springs. She completed her teaching ministry back at Corpus Christi School where she taught for 17 years before her retirement in 1995. Sister Mary was known for her kindness and her ability to inspire youth that needed encouragement. For years, Sr. Mary received a monthly bouquet of flowers from a grateful student who stated that Sr. Mary had been there for her and helped her to be the successful and strong woman she is today. Sr. Mary laughed easily and led with love and respect. She was always up to some good act of charity usually involving the school children she was serving. In her later years, Sr. Mary always had a twinkle in her eyes. She was most likely reminiscing some of her earlier adventures. She looked forward to afternoon coffee and refreshments with her sisters where memories were shared. She commented in gratitude, “It’s wonderful to have what we need and not worry about where our next meal is coming from because we are well cared for.” She was loved by family, friends, sisters and staff. Due to the pandemic, Sr. Mary’s services will be private. A memorial Mass will be planned later when all are able to more safely gather. Memorial contributions can be made to the Congregation of St. Joseph 137 Mt. St. Joseph Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003. Arrangements have been made through Altmeyer Funeral Home.