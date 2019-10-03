WHEELING—The Congregation of St. Joseph is pleased to announce Sister Erin McDonald, CSJ, will profess final vows as a Sister of St. Joseph on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Liturgy will be held at Gesu Catholic Church, 1718 0 Oak Drive, Detroit, at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony will be attended by members of the Congregation’s Leadership Team as well as other sisters, colleagues and friends.

Originally from Massachusetts, Sister Erin had an early connection with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston. “When I was a child, my grandmother took me to work with her at St. Raphael’s Convent in Boston. She sat me down in the kitchen with her while she cooked for the sisters. Those sisters influenced my earliest memories,” she recalls fondly. Sister Erin is the daughter of Debbie and Tom McDonald of Cape Cod.

During the summer of 2000, Erin connected with the Sisters of St. Joseph in Wheeling when she participated in the Volunteers in Mission Program. She later moved to Wheeling to complete her Bachelor of Psychology degree at Wheeling Jesuit University and later received a Master of Social Work degree from West Virginia University and a Master of Pastoral Studies degree from Loyola University in New Orleans. She was accepted as a candidate with the Congregation of St. Joseph in 2012 in Wheeling and professed first vows in 2015.