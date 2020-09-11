SHEPHERDSTOWN—The National Association of Pastoral Musicians has bestowed upon St. Agnes Parish’s music director, Dr. Elaine Rendler-McQueeney, the prestigious Jubilate Deo Award. “The Jubilate Deo Award is given in recognition of a substantial contribution to the development of pastoral liturgy in the United States,” association officials said. “Elaine Rendler-Queeney is a nationally recognized musician, teacher, author, composer, pastoral liturgist and speaker.” A native of Philadelphia, she graduated from Immaculata University in Music Education and studied organ under Dr. Alexander McCurdy while serving as organist at the Cathedral/Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul. She earned a master’s and doctorate (DMA) in organ from The Catholic University of America under Conrad Bernier and Daniel Roth (San Sulpice). During that time, she also served in music ministry at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Md., and St. Mary’s Seminary, Catonsville, Md. Upon graduation, she accepted a position on the faculty of Georgetown University in Fine Arts and Campus Ministry. Currently she is a collegiate full professor of Music Theory at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. She is the founding director of the Georgetown Chorale in Washington, a non-profit music organization whose members offer community service through music throughout the D.C. area. She is perhaps best known as the editor of Today’s Liturgy, the quarterly journal for liturgy preparation from OCP. She has been writing the weekly columns and music suggestions in Today’s Liturgy for more than 35 years, offering practical wisdom to generations of pastoral musicians. Board chair Jeremy Helmes remarked: “Elaine’s lifelong contributions as an author, teacher, liturgical minister, and pastoral musician have profoundly shaped the musical worship of the church. We give thanks for Elaine and celebrate this award with her.” St. Agnes Parish offered: “Congratulations, Elaine, from the people of St. Agnes, and thank you for sharing your many talents with us!”