Shepherdstown Parishioners take Mission to Heart

By Joyce Bibey SHEPHERDSTOWN—Saint Agnes parishioners are taking the Shepherdstown church’s mission to heart, as they focus on being “dedicated to the love of God and service to others.” This was obvious for the last four months, when it was St. Agnes parishioners who led the charge to help out at the Jefferson County community vaccination clinic. Parishioner Michele Goldman, a retired registered nurse, helped coordinate the vaccination center for Jefferson County that was held from January through April at the Ranson Civic Center. “The Jefferson County Health Department is a very small operation, so we knew we needed to depend on the goodness of many volunteers in order to get our population vaccinated,” she said. “We have a lot of older parishioners, who we know are the most vulnerable in our community, so helping at the clinic we were helping them. They were so happy to see so many fellow parishioners there to greet and assist them.” More than two dozen parishioners were regular volunteers at the clinic, working four days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “No matter where you turned at the clinic, you would run into someone from the parish,” said Rodica Stoicoiu, of St. Agnes. “It wasn’t like we had an announcement in our bulletin. We just showed up on our own. It was so happy to see so many familiar faces after being apart so long.” Stoicoiu described the response as a heartwarming testimony of faith. “It says who we are and what we believe,” she said. “We have to serve others. It is truly the parishioners being the Body of Christ – a Eucharistic people during difficult times.” One gentleman from the parish, Fred Dubay, was the logistical “problem solver” at the clinic, Goldman said. He made it his mission to be the forward thinker and constantly handle the “how to make the operation run even smoother than it already did” by making extra signage, rolling carts, and easier access points. The volunteers would do a wide range of duties at the clinic like directing cars in the parking lot; helping residents out of their cars and into the building; walking them through the registration, waiting, and shot administration areas; and striking up good ole’ face to face conversations that had been missing in our society for so long. “For most of the older people of our region they hadn’t gotten out of the house for nearly a year, and the shot clinic was their first public outing,” Goldman said. “They were so touched and would tell us with tears in their eyes that they couldn’t believe how kind and helpful everyone was and how hard the previous months were for them. That sincerity and appreciation made us cry.” Goldman and her crew at the clinic received a sincere thank you note that sums up how visitors to the clinic felt: “Thank you to all the volunteers, who have made this work. It is a tribute to our country that all of you have come together to help. It is wonderful to see everyone here helping for the common good. It is spiritual and emotional medicine we need, as well as physical medicine. And I just want you to know how much I appreciate it. It does my heart good to see all of you here. Thank you, each and everyone.” Signed, “a happy camper.” “This clinic was a way to be together, while helping our neighbors,” said Goldman, who recently served as the chair of the parish council. “In many ways we are like a big family here at St. Agnes. We are very connected with one another. When the pandemic hit not getting to be together with that personal connection was what hit us the hardest. We missed being together and celebrating our faith. We are a parish that is very involved in social ministries to help others who may be struggling in our area and around the world. “We are small but mighty at St. Agnes,” Goldman said. “We take our mission to live like Christ seriously.”

Courtesy Photo

Members of St. Agnes Parish in Shepherdstown stand outside of the Ranson clinic. From left are Sue Kemnitzer, Eileen Elliott, Michele Goldman, Nancy Marmarella, and Michael Ambrose.