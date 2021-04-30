Shepherdstown Parishioner to Volunteer at Shelter for Asylum Seekers in Texas

SHEPHERDSTOWN—Siobhaán Bertone, a parishioner of St. Agnes Parish in Shepherdstown, will be volunteering at Holding Institute, a humanitarian shelter for asylum seekers in Laredo, Texas. The shelter is receiving hundreds of families every week. To support the guests at the shelter, St. Agnes will receive cash or check donations between now and May 8. While there, Bertone will use the donations to purchase basic needs items for the families, from socks and underwear to shampoo and medications. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to the St. Agnes office. Please note “Laredo” in the memo of the check.