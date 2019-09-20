SHEPHERDSTOWN—St. Agnes Conference of the St. Vincent Paul Society (SVDP) will host its sixth annual “Walk for the Poor” on Sunday, Oct. 6. The walk will begin at 1 p.m. and this year’s venue will be a walk along the C&O Canal tow path—starting in Maryland directly across the Potomac River from Shepherdstown. In the six years that the St. Agnes Conference has represented the parish in the Jefferson County Community, it has disbursed over $75,000 in direct aid to the poor and needy. This assistance has enabled individuals to stay in their homes, have their utilites restored, provided repairs and fuel for heating systems, repaired vehicles so that individuals have transportation to their places of employment, and other similar types of assistance. The amount of financial aid provided to each individual or family over these six years has averaged $260. The conference works through referrals from both Catholic Charities West Virginia and Jefferson County Community Ministries, as well as the Parish Office for St. Agnes parishioners who have priority for receiving assistance. Approximately one third of the funds that have been made available to the local conference has come from the WV SVDP Council which includes an annual disbursement of profits from the SVDP Retail Store in Wheeling. The majority of funds, however, come from St. Agnes Parish—through both the monthly tithe of $300 from the Finance Council, and individual donations from parishioners.