Shepherdstown Catholic Youth Starting Garden Project to Fight Food Insecurity

SHEPHERDSTOWN—The St. Agnes Youth Group at St. Agnes Parish in Shepherdstown is starting a Garden Project. The kids will provide produce to Shepherdstown Shares to be distributed to those in the community who are in need. “Our goal is to help provide fresh vegetables to folks who are struggling with food insecurity,” youth group officials said. Therefore, the St. Agnes Youth Shepherdstown Shares Garden Project is looking for monetary donations to purchase plants for the project. “In addition, we are looking for garden tools and gloves for the project that can be loaned or donated,” they said. The group is also inviting fellow parishioners to volunteer to help out. Volunteers can contact the parish center. For more information, send e-mail to: stagnesshepherdstown.org. Donations can be placed in the collection basket or dropped off at the parish center. Donors are asked to please denote “garden project” on the memo line.