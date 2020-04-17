Sharing in the Good News in a Most Unusual & Difficult Time

By Colleen Rowan

Beginning his celebration of Easter Sunday Mass in an empty Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, Bishop Mark Brennan welcomed all of the faithful watching from home because of the coronavirus. They watched the Mass live on Facebook, YouTube, and the diocesan website and on television in the Northern Panhandle and in Central West Virginia.

“While social distancing may keep us apart physically,” Bishop Brennan said, “it gives all of us a great deal of solace to know that we are together through the various forms of electronic media, that we can all share in the good news of the gospel during this most unusual and difficult time.”

The broadcast, he noted, was sponsored by the Welty Home and Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling. Concelebrating with the bishop was Msgr. Joseph Peterson, rector of the cathedral. Deacon Doug Breiding served as deacon of the word.

The bishop’s Holy Week celebrations of Palm Sunday, a penance service on Tuesday, Holy Thursday, and Good Friday at the cathedral were also streamed and televised live or rebroadcast.

After a long and difficult Lent, Bishop Brennan said in his Easter Sunday homily, Easter has finally arrived. However, he said, the lenten penance of physical separation from one another, from the public celebration of Mass, and from regular parish meetings will continue for a while into the Easter season. “But we must not let that sap the joy of this great feast,” the bishop said. “For we can experience its uplifting effect in our lives despite the coronavirus pandemic. Diseases have no power over faith.”

He recalled that as a boy his favorite feast was Christmas, but in adulthood it became Easter as Easter celebrates a truly supernatural event — Jesus’s resurrection from the dead to a new kind of life beyond the reach of sickness, fatigue, or death. “Unlike the birth of a child, we have no personal experience of what a risen life is like,” the bishop said. “And yet our faith teaches us that Jesus rose from the dead and not just for himself but for us as well. He shares his victory over death with us and that is the basis for our hope.”

Christ’s resurrection has changed history, Bishop Brennan said, and all who believe in him can no longer look at history as a cycle of just more of the same.

“With Christ’s resurrection there is truly something new under the sun. We now see in history a goal toward which the world is moving,” he said. “It may not be apparent to others or at times even to us, but it is real. All of creation, ourselves included, is to be transformed by the power and love of God. Our dead bodies will be raised to new life when Jesus returns in glory. The human race’s history will then have achieved its goal—moving us from time to eternity, from mortality to immortality, from lives subject to danger and limits to lives free of all evil and full of happiness.”

Easter, the bishop said, shows us why St. John was right to say so simply that God is love. The father would not let his son stay dead, the bishop said, and out of love for his son’s obedience to the mission entrusted to him by the father, the mission to save all from sin and death, the father raised him from the dead.

“Can we have any doubt then my brothers and sisters that a God so loving will turn his back on us in our needs?” Bishop Brennan asked. “If through the resurrection of his son he shows us that our hope for eternal life is not in vain, that the Jesus who rose to new life at Easter is able to share that new life with us fully at the end of time, why should we doubt that he will help us meet the challenges we face in daily life, including the present pandemic? Love begets life. The father’s love gave new life to Jesus. His love will do the same for us, now and at the end of our earthly lives.”

Jesus’s resurrection from the dead takes faith to accept as true, Bishop Brennan said. In the question of what makes that faith reasonable, the bishop said to look to the testimony of Jesus’s disciples: As Peter says in the first reading, it was to the disciples who knew Jesus that could recognize him, could see the nail marks and where the sword had pierced him, and the wounds on his head from the crown of thorns, that he appeared. It was those disciples that knew Jesus intimately and could recognize him that he appeared to after his resurrection, Bishop Brennan said. “And we see from the gospel that they were not expecting him to rise from the dead. Mary Magdalene thought someone had moved the body,” the bishop said. “When we see such ordinary men and women consistently say that they saw the risen Christ and maintain that testimony even in the face of death … then we have to take their witness seriously.”

Even more importantly, he said, Christians have experienced the power of the risen Christ ever since he ascended back to the father.

“Countless miracles have taken place by calling on Christ,” Bishop Brennan said. “I personally have seen people near death recover after I anointed them, and recover quickly. Recoveries for which the doctors had no explanation. Many of us like our spiritual ancestors can testify that God does hear prayers and helps us in our need.” Bishop Brennan continued his homily saying that Christians have endured persecution since the first century and it continues today. He emphasized that a church endowed with human strength alone would not survive, and that the church not only survives but grows and thrives in much of the world because its strength comes from the living Lord. Only a Jesus that rose from the dead could sustain his people through the ages. Basing one’s life on an illusion, on a false idea or an image of oneself or the world, leads to disaster. “A man who trusted that his connections put his behavior above reproach eventually learned otherwise,” Bishop Brennan said. “People who buy into a Ponzi scheme to make easy money soon lose what they had, and those who believed the racist Nazi ideology brought on themselves a catastrophe — the Second World War. Reality eventually explodes illusions.”

Christians’ faith in their risen Savior is no illusion, he said. “It gives them strength to imitate him in going about doing good and freeing those in the grip of the devil. Christians care for the sick and assist the poor in hospitals and homeless shelters, parish pantries and counseling rooms. They persevere in it when things get hard as in this pandemic and when others often drop out. Their faith is not based on an illusion, but on the reality of a Savior who rose from the dead and shares his new life with them even now.

“So my friends, you and I stand before the empty tomb. Did the gardener move the body? Did his disciples steal it and lie that he rose from the dead? I cannot force you to believe,” Bishop Brennan said, “but I offer you the witness of honest men and women of long ago and the testimony of those who follow Christ now, that Jesus has indeed risen because we have felt the power of his new life coming into ours. I pray you will make the response the beloved disciple made at the tomb — he saw and believed. Jesus’s resurrection from the dead means there is a God who is love and through his son he loves us into life. My friends, Christ is risen, he is truly risen. God has changed the world’s history through Christ’s resurrection. Let him change yours. Alleluia.”