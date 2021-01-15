Seminarians Happily Return to Mercer County

By Colleen Rowan It is always a great joy for Deacon Phillip Szabo to return to a parish where he served for a summer assignment. “It is like a big family reunion because the people that seminarians meet during their summer assignments truly become a part of our spiritual family,” he said. “They certainly do not disappear from our life after the assignment has ended. Rather, they continue to support us in many ways, most of all by their prayers. Therefore, it always fills me with great joy to return and see how God has been working in the life of the parish, and it also gives me a chance to share what God has been doing in my life. Both the people of the parish and I are always spiritually uplifted by visits like this.” This was Deacon Szabo’s last Christmas break, and he wanted to use the time to visit some of the parishes that have supported him spiritually and financially during his time as a seminarian. The weekend of Jan. 9-10 was dedicated to Sacred Heart parishes in Bluefield and Princeton, were he served his summer assignment in 2018. Joining him was fellow seminarian John Soplinski who served there this past summer. During their visit, they served at Masses celebrated by the pastor of the parishes, Father Sebastian Devasya. Deacon Szabo had the honor of proclaiming the Gospel and preaching. “The people here are friendly, proud of their parish, and giving of their time and talent,” Soplinski said. “They are encouraging of all the seminarians and are praying for us constantly. Sacred Heart Parish Bluefield and Sacred Heart Parish Princeton take living the Gospel of Jesus Christ seriously, and they are a beacon of light in these communities.” Their visit to the parishes was a little more quiet than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of having a formal gathering, they spoke with parishoners individually as they left the sanctuary and exited the church building. “This actually allowed me to have more personal conversations with people than I would have had otherwise,” Deacon Szabo said. “However, many of the people made it clear that they were looking forward to a day when we could all gather together for a more grand celebration.” Deacon Szabo has many great memories of his time in Bluefield and Princeton. One of his fondest memories, he said, was of working with the young people. He recalled the parishes hosting a “Girls Night” and “Guys Night” one week that gave the youth a chance to reflect on God’s love for them and some of the challenges that everyone faces starting around the high school years. Boys and girls were separated and ministered to their particular needs, he said, and the gatherings were a blessing to both the youth and the adults who served. “For example, after these events, one of the parishoners wanted to continue this work and decided to volunteer her time as a youth leader,” he said. “When I heard about this, I was both humbled and filled with joy to see what God was doing in the community. This helped me to see just one of the ways that God can work through a priest to bless his parishoners.” At the Masses, Father Devasya said that many Bluefield and Princeton parishioners came out to greet Deacon Szabo and Soplinski. “Our people were very appreciative that both made the trip to Southern West Virginia, especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. Father Devasya fondly recalled Deacon Szabo and Soplinki’s time experiencing parish life and ministry in both cities. He remembered Deacon Szabo being helpful and enthusiastic during his stay. “Our people are very fond of him and for many, it was the first time seeing Deacon Phillip since his ordination to the Diaconate,” Father Devasya said. “Deacon Phillip preached at Masses in both parishes. He delivered a powerful and engaging homily on Baptism of the Lord. Deacon Phillip is very devout. His ministry will be a beautiful blessing to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.” Soplinski’s assignment at the parishes fell in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but that did not deter him from engaging the community. It was an unusual time for all, Father Devasya said, but Soplinski made the very best of his time there. “He assisted me in preparing for Mass. He faithfully worked our food pantry serving those in need,” Father Devasya said. “He observed the office staff learn- ing in inner working of admin- istration. He also participated in a prayer group and led our Anchor prayer ministry which he is still an active member of today. Seminarian John is a very spiritual and prayerful man and our people were very pleased to see him return.” Soplinski said that Father Devasya has been a mentor to both Deacon Szabo and himself during their time in seminary. “We value his guidance and enjoy the hospitality he and the parish community provide us,” he said. For Soplinski, the visit also afforded him the opportunity to, in a sense, finish his summer assignment as he had to leave a week earlier than planned because of the pandemic. Dur- ing the visit, he returned to work at the food pantry one more time and to assist with the taking down of Christmas decorations. “It is so rewarding for our parishioners to see both men grow and progress in their journey to the priesthood,” Father Devasya said. “We all are looking forward to Deacon Phillip’s ordination to the priesthood this summer. “While they were with us, we prayed for more vocations to the priesthood and to Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston,” Father Devasya continued. “We offered up all the seminarians as they continue on the path to the priesthood.”

Courtesy Photo Deacon Phillip Szabo (center) and seminarian John Soplinski (left) are pictured with Father Sebastian Devasya at Sacred Heart Parish in Bluefield during their visit to the parish and Sacred Heart Parish in Princeton Jan. 9-10.