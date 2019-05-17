By Colleen Rowan

Diocesan seminarians are going on tour this summer. Sponsored by the Serra clubs of Wheeling, Charleston, and Clarksburg and the Vocations Office, the “Meet Your Future Priests” initiative will help the people of West Virginia get to know their seminarians.

The tour will be held June 11-13. The first day will be on Tuesday, June 11, in Wheeling at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. The second day, June 12, will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Stonewood. The third day, June 13, will be at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston.

“Often times, to people, the seminarians are just a face on a poster they see at church,” said Father Brian Crenwelge, assistant director of Vocations. “Through this tour, those in the Wheeling, Clarksburg and Charleston areas will be able to meet their (Lord willing) future priests.”

The locations, he said, were determined based on where the different Serra clubs are located. “Next year, we’d like to expand this tour to other parts of the state as well,” Father Crenwelge said.

Each day of the three-day tour will consist of a holy hour at 4 p.m., holy Mass at 5 p.m., and the meet and greet event at 6 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to visit many parishes throughout our diocese. Especially getting to meet many of the faithful people and the priests in areas I have not been to before,” said seminarian Michael Aiello. “I hope to grow a deeper appreciation for the church in West Virginia through the tour.”

Aiello attends Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md.

As they travel to the different locations, the seminarians will have an opportunity to stop and see the different Catholic churches along the way and meet the priests, Father Crenwelge said. “It’s basically a way for both priests and laity to meet the seminarians so a spiritual friendship can form,” he said. “The seminarians need our prayers as they study and are formed to be priests of Jesus Christ. It’s much easier to pray for someone who we have met, and so this is an excellent opportunity for that. Seminarians are men who are striving to grow in holiness and discern the will of God in their lives so they are an inspiration to us all. Even as a young priest, I am always inspired when I am around them for their zeal and desire to do God’s will in their life.”

For more information, contact Rick Teachout in the Vocations Office at (304) 233-0880, ext. 442, or send e-mail to rteachout@dwc.org.