SHEPHERDSTOWN—The Office of Formation and Mission for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, through its partnership with the University of Dayton, is offering a five-week seminar on “Images of Jesus.” The seminar will be held on Thursday nights from 7-9 p.m. at St. Agnes Parish Center in Shepherdstown on the following dates: Jan. 9, 16, and 23 and Feb. 6 and 13. The fee is $25 and covers the cost of all materials. Scholarships are available if the cost presents an obstacle.

Through this course the participant will have the opportunity to examine, from a variety of theological perspectives, what we know and believe about the central figure of the Christian faith and arguably the most influential person who ever walked the earth. After looking at many different resources, the student will be able to form a personal answer to “Who do you say that I am?” Successful completion of this course earns 2.5 CEU’s.

The seminar will be facilitated by Dr. Rodica Stoicoiu, a professional minister in the church for 30 years. She holds an MA in Theology from the University of Notre Dame and a Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from The Catholic University of America. Her areas of study and her current research interests are in the areas of Roman Catholic-Orthodox dialogue and the theology of liturgy, especially as this informs the theology of Eucharist, Church and Ministry. She has taught both at the undergraduate and graduate levels for almost 25 years, and is also the director of liturgy for St. Agnes Parish in Shepherdstown. She has published in numerous professional journals, book chapters (including the chapter on Eucharist and forgiveness in the new book “Where Justice and Mercy Meet: Catholic Opposition to the Death Penalty, published by Liturgical Press), and co-authored, with three of her academic associates, a new book, “Genesis, Evolution and the Search for a Reasoned Faith,” published through Anselm Academic. Stoicoiu strongly believes that the academic study of theology of the liturgy must be augmented by active pastoral experience and has worked to bring these two elements together for students and parishioners throughout her professional life.

For more information or to sign up for the course, contact Jeanne McKeets in the Department of Formation & Mission at jmckeets@dwc.org or (304) 233-0880, ext. 374. Space is limited, so sign up today to reserve a spot. Registration will close Jan. 6.

Seminar on ‘Images of Jesus’ to be Offered in Shepherdstown