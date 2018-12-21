Second Collection at Christmas Masses to Benefit Catholic Charities West Virginia’s Annual Appeal

By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—The traditional second collection at Christmas Masses at churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will go toward Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) annual appeal. On a Mission of Love to End Poverty, One Family at a Time is the theme of this year’s appeal which has a goal of raising $500,000—its highest ever.

“The annual second collection for Catholic Charities West Virginia at Christmas Masses is the culmination of our annual appeal,” said Patti Phillips-Best, chief advancement officer for CCWVa. “Based on past generosity through the collection we hope the collection will raise about 36 percent of the annual appeal goal of $500,000. The CCWVa annual appeal is our single largest appeal and makes up about 40 percent of our annual fundraising. These funds directly affect CCWVa’s capacity to serve and expand services to all people in need in West Virginia.”

Beth Zarate, chief executive officer for CCWVa, expressed her thanks to all who continue to support CCWVa.

“Our hearts go out in gratitude to each and every parishioner who has been faithful in their support of our work, we truly are on a mission of love to end poverty, one family at a time,” she said.

The appeal is being conducted through the end of the year, and supports the following CCWVa programs around the state: Adult Learning, Basic Needs, Case Management, Child Care Food Program (CCFP), Child Care Resource Center (CCRC), Disaster Services, HomeCare, Migration & Refugee Services, Parish Social Ministry, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Outreach, and WV Birth to Three – RAU 1 (BTT).

CCWVa is expanding research-based case management that meets people where they are, leverages their strengths and helps them develop new skills that move them forward in a way that is meaningful, empowering and permanent, Zarate said.

Donations can also be made online at www.CatholicCharities WV.org; by mail at 2000 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003; or by calling 1-888-900-2989. For more information about complex gifts of appreciated stock, IRA charitable distributions or other methods of support, contact, Phillips-Best at (304) 905-9879 or by e-mail to pphillips-best@ccwva.org.