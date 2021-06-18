School Nurse Opening

The Diocese of Wheeling -Charleston is looking to fill the position of School Nurse for its School Based Health Program. This is a Part Time position requiring 20 Hours per week for 40 Weeks. The position is located at St. Vincent de Paul School in Wheeling, WVa. The school nurse services all Catholic schools in Ohio & Marshall counties. The school nurse is responsible for planning, implementing, coordinating, and evaluating school health services within the context of the School Based Health Program. The nurse serves in the roles of program manager, case manager, direct care provider, collaborator, advocate, educator and counselor to students, parents, faculty, and the community as appropri-ate. The successful candidate will possess a current valid WV License and a BSN. School Nurse certification is preferred. Pediatric, pre-adolescent or public health experience is desired. The individual must be able to function independently within scope of practice. JOB REQUIREMENTS 1. Demonstrates a working knowledge of school and diocesan policies and procedures participating in the development and revision as appropriate. 2. Supports the mission and vision of the School Based Health Program participating in goal setting and achievement. 3. Develops and implements health screening programs making referrals as appropriate. Screening mayinclude local travel to other schools. 4. Develops and implements prevention programs monitoring the results among the student population. 5. Maintains documentation related to student health history and health issues. 6. Reviews student immunization records for compliance with state rules and regulations intervening as appropriate. 7. Identifies specific health care needs of specific student population preparing a plan of care and of health services/resources. 8. Provides and documents nursing interventions including emergency care of students with illness or injuries making referrals as appropriate. 9. Administers prescription and over the counter medications to students as directed by parent/guardian and their physician following the proper policies and procedures. 10. Maintains medication administration records of students required to take medication while in school. 11. Monitors absenteeism related to health issues evaluating and reporting data for analysis. 12. Provides education to appropriate students and faculty related to medication administration while in school in the absence of the school nurse ensuring documentation of the training. 13. Promotes wellness through classroom education including hygiene, nutrition, asthma, diabetes, heart health, exercise and other topics as identified. 14. Assesses the effectiveness of services rendered through the SBH Program making recommendations as appropriate. 15. Collaborates with community, county and state agencies, professional disciplines and others to enhance the educational process and promote an optimal level of wellness for students, families, and staff 16. Maintains professional growth and development through seminars and/or professional affiliations. Please send Resume’ with credentials to: mglusich@yahoo.com. Position will remain open until filled.