Safety and Comfort for Our Elderly Neighbors

Senior citizens have unique challenges to overcome and wonderful gifts to give! Many people hope to live at home independently for as long as possible, and simply need a helping hand to do so safely. That’s where the HomeCare program comes in. “John” is one of our clients. He served as an Army Corporal in the early 1950s at the end of WWII and during the Korean War. Now at 91 years old, John lives with his daughter, “Karen.” The pandemic has been hard on the father-daughter duo. At one point in 2020, Karen contracted COVID and had to quarantine. She could not help John perform his daily living routine. They called Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) for assistance. CCWVa HomeCare program staff never stopped providing quality services throughout the pandemic. We are committed to providing uninterrupted care while following safety protocols to keep the clients, family, and staff healthy and safe. While CCWVa in-home caregivers perform necessary tasks like cooking, bathing, light housework, and transportation, their service amounts to much more. We offer companionship during an extremely isolating time of life. John and his in-home caregiver have forged quite a bond in the year they’ve been working together. And, from Karen’s perspective, she is able to continue working without worrying about her dad being alone and unsafe. We are honored to support John in his desire to age in place, in the comfort of his own home. We thank John and other veterans for their service. And we are honored to be here for all elderly and disabled West Virginians! If you know someone who could benefit from HomeCare services, please give us a call at (304) 905-9868. Our HomeCare program accepts Medicaid and VA Waivers, and we offer an affordable private pay option. To learn more about Catholic Charities West Virginia, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org. The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.