WHEELING—As the suspension of public Masses throughout the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston continues through the month of April due to the spread of COVID-19, the diocese is pleased to provide tel- evised broadcasts of the Sacred Triduum and Easter Sunday through the spon- sorship of the Welty Corporation.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. On Good Friday, the Passion of the Lord will also be broadcast via tape delay at 7 p.m. Mass on Easter Sunday will be broadcast live at 10:30 a.m. All broadcasts will air on WTRFDT3/ABC in the Wheeling area and on WBOYDT/ABC in the Clarksburg area.

All Masses will be broadcast from the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling with Bishop Mark Brennan as celebrant.

The broadcasts will be available live throughout the state on the Diocese’s website, dwc.org/mass.

Throughout the suspen-sion of publicly celebrated Masses in the diocese, Bishop Brennan has expanded the broadcasts of Mass to enable the faithful of West Virginia to remain engaged and united in faith. Mass is live streamed on the diocesan site Monday through Friday at 12:05 p.m. and on Saturday evening at 6 p.m.—which remains on the website through Sunday.