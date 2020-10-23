Courtesy Photo Dolores Yoke, a member of the Sacred Heart Children’s Center Board (right), presents a check to St. Mary Central School Principal Nicole Folio

CLARKSBURG—The Sacred Heart Children’s Center in Clarksburg recently awarded $26,250 to St. Mary’s Central Grade School, also in Clarksburg, to purchase iPads for grades three through six. “Access to devices has become crucial for remote learning during the uncertainty of COVID-19,” said St. Mary’s Principa Nicole Folio. “They will also be used for classroom instruction, livestreaming of morning prayer, core subjects, enrichment courses and our newly implemented Mental Health Awareness Program.” The Sacred Heart Children’s Center began as a Catholic orphanage in the early 20th century before evolving into a public day care center in the 1970s. In the 1980s the organization became a volunteer directed private foundation accepting funds and granting requests to benefit the children of Harrison County. “St. Mary’s is looking to the future and we want to be part of that,” said Sacred Heart Board Member Dolores Yoke. “They are teaching the whole child.”