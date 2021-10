BERKELEY SPRINGS—St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Berkeley Springs invites all to attend and pray the Holy Rosary for America in front of the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. This will be followed by the vigil Mass at 5 p.m. This prayer is in consonance with the culmination of the Holy Rosary Month of October. Prayer guides and rosaries will be provided.