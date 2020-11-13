WHEELING—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2020 Charity In Action Award.

The honorees are Danny Vance of Huntington, Margaret O’Neal of Charleston, Jim Hoffman of Huntington, and Elizabeth Hoffman of Huntington.

These individuals have performed meaningful service and demonstrated deep compassion for others. They personify CCWVa’s mission: to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.

“It is with much appreciation and gratitude Catholic Charities celebrates our Charity In Action honorees. God calls us to be brave and to share His love unconditionally with all who cross our paths,” said Beth Zarate, President and CEO of CCWVa. “Our honorees embrace their Gospel call to serve.”

We honor these individuals in a special way:

Danny Vance, Huntington

Danny espouses the core values of “charity” at every instance. He gives freely of his time and talent.

“Danny can be seen at the front of the line when things are tough; or in the back of the line when its time for accolades or praise,” said Matthew Bowles, Esq. of Charleston.

A member of the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities West Virginia, Danny serves as the Chairman of its Finance Committee. His introductions, volunteerism, energy and commitment have increased Catholic Charities West Virginia’s footprint in Huntington and his home county of Cabell. His Charity In Action is statewide.

Margaret O’Neal, Charleston

Margaret is President and CPO of the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston.

She works every day with partners across her region to reduce poverty and provide hope.

“Margaret has given back tremendously to our community and always has a positive attitude and smile on her face. I saw her in action during United Way’s Christmas Bureau bring Christmas to under privileged children to brighten up their holiday,” said Chris Signorelli, president, Security America.

Her Charity In Action has been demonstrated over and over. Margaret passionately serves the most vulnerable populations in the Mountain State.

James and Elizabeth Hoffman, Huntington

Jim and Liz are gifts to humankind in West Virginia!

They try to live their lives according to what St. Peter Claver has stated: “We must speak to them with our hands before we try to speak to them with our lips.”

The Hoffmans’ fundamental goal is to use their resources to assist those less fortunate. They support projects that reinforce the proverb: “Give a man a fish; you have fed him for today. Teach a man to fish; and you have fed him for a lifetime.”

“Every volunteer who walks in the doors of Catholic Charities increases our impact and makes lives better,” said Zarate. “The Hoffmans are certainly a testament to that, and to charity in action.”

The programs and services of Catholic Charities West Virginia provide help for people devastated by the pandemic, Home Care for the elderly, food for the hungry, and assistance for people in poverty or at risk of being in poverty.

The honorees are normally recognized at a Charity In Action Awards Luncheon in Charleston in Autumn. However, that Luncheon has been postponed this year due to coronavirus.