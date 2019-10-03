On September 23, 2019, Rev. Mr. John Joseph Lynch, beloved husband of Linda Louellen Lynch, surrounded by love and prayer led by Rev. Mr. and Mrs. Lou Belldina and wife, Linda, and grandson Jonathan, when he took the Lord’s hand. He fought a courageous battle with illnesses in which he never lost his faith.

Born to John Francis Lynch Jr. and Vera Shafer Lynch on July 7,1933 in Milburn, WV. Oldest brother to late Mark, Phillip (Linda), and Francis (Jack).

John married the love of his life, Linda, on December 24, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Boomer, WV. As their love grew throughout the years, (December 2019, would have been 65 years), they were blessed with four beautiful children, Joe (Kitty), late David (Louise), Gail Lou ann, and Jonathan (Courtney); and grandchildren Heather, Sarah (Neil), Amber (Ryan), Aaron (Carrie), Caroline (Dan), Michael, and Joshua; great grandchildren, Johnny, Keagan, Kalli and David; soon to be his great, great, grandchild, who will be named John Joseph Lynch after his grandfather.

John was a printer by trade for 25 years. He later worked in the coal mining industry. In 1976, John and Linda were called to be house parents of Louis J. Wuchner Home for Boys, ran by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, directed by Lou Belldina. During that time the Pastoral Center in Huttonsville was being built, and after completion, John assumed the role as assistant director. When planning for a Pastoral Center in Charleston, Bishop Hodges asked John and Linda to come to Charleston for the planning, development, and management of John XXIII Pastoral Center. He was ordained Deacon on August 17, 1985 and attended Duquane University for Spirituality. John and Linda retired from John XXIII Pastoral Center in January 2006, after serving the Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston for 30 years.

John devoted his entire life to family and his religious callings. He and Linda have lived their lives spreading love and Christianity through several ministries, such as Engaged Encounter, prison ministry, and Chaplain for local hospitals, and many functions related to the Diaconate program. Mass and services were at Blessed Sacrament Parish in South Charleston. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Special thanks to Bishop Mark E. Brennan for his phone calls and visit with John, Father Leon Alexander and Rev. Mr. John Hanna for all their special visits and support, to Jonathan and Courtney for all the loving care and help provided during John’s illness, and to all the many family and friends who have been there through it all.