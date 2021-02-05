Retreat Offers Men Chance to Consider Priesthood

By Colleen Rowan CHARLESTON—The third annual Men’s Priestly Discernment Retreat will be held March 20 at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston. Presented by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Vocations Office, the retreat is for college-age men and older. Each year the retreat hosts about 10 men from around the state open to reflecting upon God’s will in their lives. The retreat will be held from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., and will consist of Mass, Adoration, prayer, reflections on the priesthood, and the opportunity for the Sacrament of Penance. “The most important thing a man can take away from this retreat is to be open to the will of God in his life,” said Father Brian Crenwelge, director of Vocations for the diocese. “We so often want to plan our lives according to what we want, but can often forget to ask what God wants of us. If we follow God’s will for us in our lives, then we will of course be the most satisfied that we can be in this life.” Joining the retreatants will be Bishop Mark Brennan; Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer, V.F., pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Huntington; and seminarians. The bishop will celebrate Mass and give a talk on priestly celibacy. There will also be additional talks on prayer, obedience, and celibacy. For men who may be considering priesthood, Father Crenwelge said, it is important for them to come together in community with other discerning men. “So often when a person is discerning, he can feel alone,” he said. “After all, the priesthood is not the most common ‘career path’ people take. It’s a supernatural calling. Therefore, for men to be around other men who are being drawn toward the same vocation—well, that is encouraging to them. It shows that they are not abnormal.” Father Crenwelge, who is also pastor of St. John University Parish in Morgantown and director of Campus Ministry for West Virginia University, said that since the retreat was launched three years ago the diocese has had at least one man apply to be a seminarian each year after attending the retreat. Seminarian Tyler Boyd applied to the diocese after going on the retreat last year. “The discernment retreat was an opportunity to rethink the direction I was going with the Lord, an opportunity to grow in a deeper desire for his call and not my own,” Boyd said. “The Lord tells us that he is with us wherever we go, but I learned from this retreat that he was calling me to return home, to serve his people, and to make him known and loved in my WV home.” Father Crenwelge said he prays God’s graces may continue to pour through this retreat and encourage men to discern their vocation more seriously in seminary. Father Crenwelge encourages any single man who has often wondered if he is called to serve the church in a particular way to attend the retreat with an open heart and mind. “To be a priest is an extraordinary life,” he said. “A priest’s ultimate role is to bring his flock to heaven. He lays down his life for them. What greater honor is there in life than that?” For any men interested in attending, e-mail Rick Teachout at rteachout @dwc.org or call (304) 233-0880, ext. 442. See the ad on this page for more information.