Remembering Victims of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Bishop Mark Brennan offered a prayer at the 9/11 Memorial Service held at the Firefighters Memorial in Wheeling on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people in New York City, in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon in Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott, Vice Mayor Chad Thalman, Rev. Darrell Cummings, and Rabbi Joshua Lief, as well as other community and religious leaders paused and prayed for peace.

Also attending the service were members of the Wheeling Police and Fire departments, the Ohio County Sheriff Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

Courtesy Photo