Pro-Life Bill Passes WV House 83-15

CHARLESTON—The Second Chances at Life Act (HB 2982/SB 609) successfully passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates March 24 by a bipartisan 83-15 vote. This after a 19-5 vote in the House Health Committee on March 16 and a 22-3 vote in the House Judiciary Committee on March 18. Sponsored by Delegate Kayla Kessinger, the bill will require that a woman be informed that the effects of the chemical abortion pill can be reversed to save her baby if she changes her mind after taking it. House cosponsors include Delegates Trent Barnhart, Jordan Bridges, Adam Burkhammer, Josh Holstein, Laura Kimble, Todd Longanacre, Margitta Mazzocchi, Jeff Pack, Jonathan Pinson, and Terri Sypolt. “West Virginians for Life thanks those Delegates who voted for the bill in support of women seeking abortions by providing them with additional information so they can make a truly informed decision,” stated WVFL President, Dr. Wanda Franz, Ph.D. The bill does not tell physicians how to practice medicine, or place obstacles on women seeking abortions. The American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a 2,500-member OB-GYN medical group, supports offering the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) protocol (by knowledgeable health care providers) to women who regret initiating the abortion pill process, after appropriate informed consent. The APR involves use of progesterone to reverse the effects of the Mifepristone. Progesterone is a natural element in the woman’s body required to retain her pregnancy. As such, it does no damage to the baby. It has been used for 50 years in infertility clinics to help women retain their pregnancies. West Virginia is well on the way to becoming the 10th state to have this law in place. The other nine states are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah. (Arizona’s – was repealed and replaced with weaker language.) In West Virginia, chemical abortions account for more than 40 percent of abortions. To date over 2,000 babies have been saved nationwide by the Abortion Pill Reversal protocol. A woman or girl wanting to save her baby once the chemical abortion process has started should contact a health care professional at abortionpillreversal.com or call 877-558-0333. The Second Chances at Life Act next moves to the Senate Health Committee.