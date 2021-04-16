CHARLESTON—The Second Chances at Life Act (HB 2982/SB 609) successfully passed in the West Virginia Senate on the final day (April 10) of the legislative session by a bipartisan 27-6 vote. This after an 83-15 vote in the House of Delegates on March 24. The bill will require that a woman be informed that the effects of the chemical abortion pill can be reversed to save her baby if she changes her mind after taking it. Lead Sponsor was Delegate Kayla Kessinger with co-sponsors Delegates Trent Barnhart, Jordan Bridges, Adam Burkhammer, Josh Holstein, Laura Kimble, Todd Longanacre, Margitta Mazzocchi, Jeff Pack, Jonathan Pinson, and Terri Sypolt. Senate Lead Sponsor of companion bill S.B. 609 was Senator Patricia Rucker. More than 40% of all abortions in West Virginia are chemical abortions. “The bill will do two things,” said West Virginians for Life Political Liaison Karen Cross. “It will inform the girl/woman that if she changes her mind, she may be able to save her baby with the help of medical professionals. And it provides her the ability to act on that information by including a list of medical professionals versed in abortion pill reversal protocol on the existing DHHR Women’s Right to Know website. Women deserve full information when making this life changing decision.” The American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a 2,500-member OB-GYN medical group, supports offering the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) protocol (by knowledgeable health care providers) to women who regret initiating the abortion pill process, after appropriate informed consent. The APR involves use of progesterone to reverse the effects of the Mifepristone. Progesterone has routinely been given to women during pregnancy for over 50 years and is, in fact, standard of care to prevent miscarriages. Also, it has not been shown to cause any type of harm to women or their pre-born children. After the victory, National Right to Life (NRLC) State Legislative Director Ingrid Duran stated, “NRLC applauds West Virginians for Life and all of the pro-life legislators who worked tirelessly to ensure that women have a right to be informed about the possibility of counteracting the effects of chemical abortions. These laws provide hope and a second chance at life should she choose it, but she must first know that this protocol exists, and that this protocol has already saved over 2,000 babies and hers could be next.” With the expected signature by Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia will become the 11th or 12th state to pass this law depending on when Indiana’s governor signs along with Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah.