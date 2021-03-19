Pro-Life Bill Advances in West Virginia House

CHARLESTON—The Second Chances at Life Act (HB 2982/SB 609) successfully passed the House Health Committee by a 19-5 bi-partisan vote on March 16 and passed out of House Judiciary on March 18 by a bi-partisan vote of 22-3. Sponsored by Delegate Kayla Kessinger, the bill will require that a woman be informed that the effects of the chemical abortion pill can be reversed to save her baby if she changes her mind after taking it. House co-sponsors include Delegates Trent Barnhart, Jordan Bridges, Adam Burkhammer, Josh Holstein, Laura Kimble, Todd Longanacre, Margitta Mazzocchi, Jeff Pack, Jonathan Pinson, and Terri Sypolt. Senate Lead Sponsor of companion bill S.B. 609 is Senator Patricia Rucker. Facts regarding the Second Chances at Life Act: ●Providing information to the abortion client in no way interferes with any patient-client relationship. It is not an attack on personal freedom, but a guarantee of it. The bill does not tell physicians how to practice medicine, or place obstacles on women seeking abortions. ● The American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a 2,500-member OB-GYN medical group, supports offering the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) protocol (by knowledgeable health care providers) to women who regret initiating the abortion pill process, after appropriate informed consent. The APR involves use of progesterone to reverse the effects of the Mifepristone. ● Progesterone is a natural element in the woman’s body required to retain her pregnancy. As such, it does no damage to the baby. It has been used for 30 years in infertility clinics to help women retain their pregnancies. The only birth defect attributed to the abortion pill, Mifepristone, is death. ●Nine states have enacted these laws: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah. (A 10th – Arizona’s – was repealed and replaced with weaker language.) ● In West Virginia, chemical abortions account for more than 40% of abortions. To date over 2,000 babies have been saved nationwide by the Abortion Pill Reversal protocol. “Any woman or girl wanting to save her baby once the chemical abortion process has started should contact a health care professional. Health care professionals can be found at abortion pillreversal.com or by calling 877-558-0333,” said WVFL Communications Director Mary Anne Buchanan.