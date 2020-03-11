WHEELING—Corpus Christi School, a Catholic school in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, has a rich history of providing faith-based, Catholic education to students Preschool through 8th grade, for over 104-years. Our school is seeking a dynamic Principal for the starting the 2020-2021 school year.

Qualifications for candidates are practicing Catholics, have a passion for Catholic education, current state certification, and proven leadership and fundraising abilities. Responsibilities will also include overseeing the school facility and finances, managing of school personnel, and acting as the chief communicator to families of the school.

Interested candidates should submit:

A letter of interest, resume, and three references

ATTN: Reverend Paul Mundumoozhikkaranirappel, C.S.T.

Corpus Christi School

1512 Warwood Avenue

Wheeling, WV 26003

Resumes will be accepted until March 19th