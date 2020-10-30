By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—Six priests of the diocese will share stories of the faith and vocations in their home countries and in countries they have lived through the Vocations Awareness Week gathering “Asia Is My Birthplace… Church Is My Universal Home.” The gathering is being presented by and will be held at St. Michael Parish in Wheeling Nov. 4 beginning with Mass at 5:30 p.m. Talks will begin at 6:30 p.m. The gathering is open to the public as long as the maximum capacity of the church can accommodate with social distancing. Face masks and other safety protocols will be imposed. The parish will also livestream both the Mass and the talks through St. Michael Parish’s Facebook Page. “I am glad that this plan of gathering our Asian brothers and those who lived in Asia will have an opportunity and give them voice to inspire or ignite the culture of vocation in our diocese,” said Father Carlos Melocoton, pastor of St. Michael’s. “For people to see how beautiful the vocation of priesthood that we have to leave our country and family to serve God and neighbor is worth living. To overcome the challenges and moments of loneliness and yet continue to love and give smile to the people we serve.” Talks will be given by Father Arthur Bufogle, Jr., on Japan and the Philippines; Father Melocoton on the Philippines; Father That Son Ngoc Nguyen on Vietnam; Father I. Hadi Sasmita, SJ, on Indonesia; Father Jeeson Stephan, MCBS, on India; and Father Nye Joseph Wiley on South Korea. “The Philippines is the stepping stone of all religious communities to Southeast Asia doing missionary work,” Father Melocoton said. “Being the only Catholic country and the third rank in the world, it possesses social and political challenges that the Gospel of Jesus has to confront.” Looking at the faith of the people, he said, and the endurance they have to persevere amidst these sociopolitical challenges has something to say about them. “Who stops every 6 p.m. when the bell tolls and prays the Angelus these days?” Father Melocoton asked. “Where in the mall can you find shoppers and staff pause at 3 p.m. to pray the Divine Mercy prayer?” Father Bufogle was born in New York but grew up in Japan. When he joined the La Mania Christian Brothers, he was sent to Japan and then the Philippines where he taught trigonometry to Father Melocoton and classmates. He was there during the end of Marcos Martial Law era and the post People Power Revolution. Father Bufogle is pastor of St. John Neumann Parish in Marlinton, St. Mark the Evangelist Mission in Bartow, and St. Bernard Chapel in Snowshoe. Father That Son will give attendees a perspective of the endurance of Christian Vietnamese and their testimony of faithfulness in Jesus Christ and the work of ministry. He is pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Moundsville and St. Martin of Tours Chapel in Cameron. Father Sasmita will offer attendees perspective on Catholicism in Indonesia. He will share the story of his vocation to priesthood and joining the Society of Jesus. His ministry now is at Wheeling University. Father Stephan is also a religious priest doing his doctoral program on the Johannine Gospel at Duquesne University. He will share what inspired him to join his religious community, the obstacles and challenges, and how Christianity relates to Hinduism, and religion in India. Father Stephan is pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in New Cumberland and Sacred Heart Parish in Chester. Father Joseph worked in South Korea, and was converted to Catholicism there. South Korea, Father Melocoton said, is one of the fastest growing Catholic countries in Asia. Father Wiley is associate pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling. Hearing vocation stories is moving and inspiring, Father Melocoton said, and he hopes the gathering at his parish will help promote vocations. “Looking at our current priests statistics, Asians have been in a front line helping our problem of the shortage of priests,” he said. “If this event could inspire many of our parishioners to help pray and work for vocations that would be very helpful for the current shortage of vocations we are experiencing these days.”