By Colleen Rowan

Priests of the diocese and their parishes are reaching out to their people, keeping in touch with them and keeping them connected to their faith while churches are closed and public celebration of Mass suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Michael Parish in Wheeling, in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus, is providing a service to the elderly who are high risk of the coronavirus. The parish posted on its Facebook Page a message titled “Faith over Fear,” which states that the federal government strongly encourages people age 65 and over to remain in their homes and self isolate from others for immediate future.

“If you are in need of someone to do any of the following: grocery shopping, medication pick up, banking, post office,” the parish states in the post, those in need can call the number provided and volunteers will take care of these tasks for them. The parish emphasized that all volunteers are all affiliated with the parish and the Knights of Columbus, and that they have been educated in proper personal hygiene and contact precautions.

St. Michael’s has also been livestreaming Stations of the Cross on Fridays with Father Carlos Melocoton, pastor, and weekend Masses on its Facebook Page. Father Martin Smay, associate pastor, is also posting his homilies to YouTube.

St.Vincent de Paul Parish in New Martinsville is continuing to operate the food pantry with safety in mind. People call in, let staff know what they need and, when they arrive, the food is brought out to them, said Msgr. Kevin Quirk, pastor of the parish. On March 24, 1,170 pounds of food was distributed to people in need.

Msgr. Quirk, who is also pastor of Mater Dolorosa Parish in Paden City, St. Joseph Mission in Proctor, and Holy Rosary Mission in Sistersville, said the people have been extremely generous with donations to the food pantry. “Their generosity is amazing,” he said. His Masses are broadcast on a local radio station reaching Wetzel and Tyler counties and, through the parish’s website and Facebook page, he offers parishioners messages and connection to the parish and updates from the diocese.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Stonewood is also keeping the food pantry open, said the parish’s permanent deacon Rev. Mr. John Yaquinta. For safety, people must call the office to arrange a pick up time. The food is then left outside the doors of the parish hall for pick up.

The parish is also updating its website with current information from the diocese. The bulletin, he said, can be accessed from the parish App and the website. Deacon Yaquinta is focusing on tying in his daily reflections from the Mass readings on Facebook in with where the the world is in this pandemic.

All of the diocese’s priests have been staying in touch with parishioners in many different ways. The newly appointed pastor of All Saints Parish in Bridgeport, Father Walter Jagela, introduced himself to his parishioners via Facebook in a video post.

“Even though we cannot gather as a faith community physically,” he said in his March 22 post, “we can certainly gather as a faith community spiritually… and even though we do not gather in our building, we are still the church, the Body of Christ. Until we gather around God’s word, around his table, and the Eucharist, may we remain still, remain at home for the benefit of others.”

Father Jagela told his parishioners that it is a privilege and a blessing to be at All Saints.

In a message in the bulletin, which is emailed to parishioners, Father Mathew Rowgh, pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Shepherdstown said to them: “The challenge before us is to remain in contact with one another and to remain in contact with the Lord. We can pick up the phone, we can text, we can see one another through facebook and skype and be present to one another. What is important is that we remain as close to home as possible and limit our physical contacts.”

Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer didn’t expect to livestream anything on Facebook, but said that it’s about “having a personal connection of myself, a priest-pastor, with people throughout the state whom I have worked with over 39 years.”

So it began with a Sunday Mass, he said, then progressed to two Masses a day, 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“Beginning yesterday (March 25) I added a 7 a.m. rosary which I livestream in the church,” he said. When his tripod arrives, Msgr. Borgmeyer will have Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament and the Divine Mercy Chaplet in the evenings.

In Weston, Very Rev. James R. DeViese, Jr., pastor of St. Patrick Parish, has launched his own YouTube channel. He livestreams holy hours, Sations of the Cross, Mass, and messages to his parishioners on the channel. Many other priests of the diocese have also created YouTube channels finding this to be a great way to broadcast their Masses, homilies, holy hours, as well as their messages to parishioners.

Msgr. Paul Hudock, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling and Our Lady of Seven Dolors Mission in Triadelphia, has posted video messages for parishioners on Facebook. He encouraged them to stay connected to the scriptures, to pray and to be good to each other, and to call the parish if they need anything. He also assured parishioners that he and Father Nye Joseph Wiley, associate pastor are praying for them. “Know that we are praying for you and your intentions,” he said in his Facebook video.

Parishioners at Sacred Heart churches in Bluefield and Princeton received a message form their pastor, Father Sebastian Devasya, March 22 by email and it was poasted to the parishes’ Facebook pages.

“I want you to know, I miss you all!” he said in the message. “I miss seeing your faces, your smiles and your families. I miss administering the precious body and blood of Jesus to each and every one of you.

“I encourage you to text me, call me, email me, or leave a message on Facebook. It is important that we all stay connected and praying for one another,” he said.

Father Devasya also announced in the message that the parishes would begin livestreaming Masses on their Facebook pages.

“I keep praying,” Father Thien Duc Nguyen, SVD, said. “l send email almost every day to keep up with people, and call people to see how are they doing.”

Father Thien is administrator of St. Thomas Parish is in Gassaway and Risen Lord Mission in Maysel. “Father John and I celebrate a private Mass every morning,” praying for their parishioners, Father Thien said. Father John Hue Tran, SVD, is priest in residence at the parish with Father Thien. Both are priests of the Society of the Divine Word, and are continuing to opeate the churches’s food pantres as well (see a wider story on these food pantries on Page 9 of this issue).

The Catholic faithful of West Virginia should check their parish websites or social media and their pastor’s social media for Masses, messages, and other information.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is also continuing to livestream Mass from the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling on the diocese’s website (www.dwc.org) on Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday at 12:05 p.m. with Bishop Mark Brennan or Msgr. Joseph Peterson, rector, as celebrants.