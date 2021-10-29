Priests Learning More about Domestic Violence

By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, annually observed in October, priests of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston are learning more about the issue, how to recognize signs of abuse in the home, and how to get victims the help they need. Continuing education sessions on the issue are being offered by the diocese’s Office of Clergy in different regions of the state. The first session was held in Charleston Oct. 28 at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center, and the second session will be held Nov. 3 in Morgantown. The featured presenter for the first session in Charleston will return for the next session. Advocate and Director Molly Holden of the YWCA in Wheeling will be presenting on common traits of domestic violence, warning signs someone is experiencing domestic violence and how to assist a person who is in this situation, according to the diocese’s Clergy Office. Attendees will learn about supportive counseling and how to assist someone from childhood to adult. They will also learn about the legal system when it comes to interactions about domestic violence as well as resources available across the state. Bishop Mark E. Brennan noted in his homily at the Mass he celebrated for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling Oct. 10 that the observance coincides with Respect Life Month, which is also observed annually in October. “As we rightly decry the violence committed against unborn babies in the womb, so we have to stand also against the violence that born persons, overwhelmingly women, experience at the hands of …. husbands or boyfriends or their ex-husbands or ex-boyfriends,” Bishop Brennan said. “Violence of any kind has no place in human relations and certainly not among Christ’s followers.” Priests who wish to attend the session in Morgantown can register online at: https://dwc.org/family-violence-prevention-program/. For more information, contact Tina High in the Office of Clergy at (304) 233-0880, ext. 271, or by e-mail to thigh@dwc.org.