Preparing for Ash Wednesday

Following school Mass on Feb. 10, students from St. Michael Parish School in Wheeling gathered outside of St. Michael Church as the palms from Palm Sunday 2020 were burned. Over the past weeks, parishioners of St. Michael Parish have brought their dried palms to church to be burned—just as parishioners around the diocese did at their parishes. Several students from St. Michael’s brought palms from home when they arrived at the school Mass. The ashes from the burned palms will be used at Ash Wednesday Masses, Feb. 17. Many of the students were surprised to hear Father Carlos Melocoton, pastor of the parish and school, explain that this year the ashes will not be traced on their foreheads, but will be sprinkled on the top of their heads. This is how ashes will be distributed at all parishes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. For more information about the distribution of ashes on Ash Wednesday or Lenten Guidelines, see Page 5 of this issue.

Courtesy Photo Students from St. Michael Parish School in Wheeling gather outside of St. Michael Church as the palms from Palm Sunday 2020 are burned. The ashes will be used at Ash Wednesday Masses, Feb. 17.