ONA—St. Stephen Parish in Ona is helping to raise needed funds for a pro-life outreach organization in the community. Baby Bottle Blessings is a fundraiser to help A New Beginning Pregnancy Resource Center in Huntington “to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with men and women struggling with pregnancy and parenting needs,” fundraising organizers said. “Our Baby Bottle Blessings drive will run through June 27, 2021.” Parishioners can participate by picking up a baby bottle at the sign-in table, fill the bottle with loose change, cash, or a check. For anyone wishing to donate to the organization, checks must be made payable to A New Beginning PRC. A New Beginning Pregnancy Resource Center is an inter- denominational, nonprofit, pro-life, faith-based organization that seeks to reach out with the Gospel of Christ to men and women who are: Beginning to enter a new life season of pregnancy; pre-and postnatally up to 2 years old; suffering both physical, mental, and emotional harm from a past abortion; contemplating undergoing an elective abortion procedure. For more information or to make a donation to help support the organization’s efforts, call (304) 697-0411 or send e-mail to newbeginningcpc@gmail.com A New Beginning Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 925 8th Street, Huntington, WV 25705.