Prayers for the Little Souls at Rest in Harpers Ferry

John Sherwood Photo

At the center of St. Peter Cemetery in Harpers Ferry is a statue of Our Lady at the top of a small hill. This ground is reserved for the burial of infants who have died before birth. To help families who have suffered the loss of their unborn child, no charge is made for this service. A grave-side service is conducted at the time of interment. This Corporal Work of Mercy by St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town is available to any family who has suffered such a loss. They do not need to be parishioners. On All Souls Day, Father Leonard Smith, pastor of St. James, celebrated Mass at the cemetery. After the Mass, he led a procession through the cemetery and blessed the graves of relatives of the family members of the gathered faithful. The final blessing was at the statue of Our Lady at the resting place of those precious babies. Father Smith is pictured above (center) in front of the statue. To his right is Deacon James Munuhe, a permanent deacon at St. James.