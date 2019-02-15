MORGANTOWN—West Virginia’s Morgantown Magnificat chapter invites women from around the state to its next prayer breakfast, featuring Magnificat Music Team Leader Carla Comer. Comer will share her story as a fallen away Catholic who fought depression and returned to the faith after God revealed the missing piece in her life was a relationship with Jesus through the Holy Spirit. The breakfast will be held March 2 at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown from 9 a.m. to noon (doors open at 8:15 a.m.)

Magnificat is a ministry to Catholic women, aiming to help women open more to the Holy Spirit and grow in holiness through love, service, and sharing the good news of salvation.

The cost is $20. Must register by Feb. 23. Register online at magnificat morgantown.org or call (304) 296-8950. No tickets sold at door.