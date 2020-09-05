Powhatan’s Sacred Heart Mission Donates $500 to Scholarship Fund in Honor of Bishop Brennan

Courtesy Photo

Bishop Mark Brennan is pictured with young people who received the sacrament of confirmation at Sacred Heart Mission in Powhatan. With them is Father Binny Thomas Mulackal, pastor.

POWHATAN—Sacred Heart Mission in Powhatan joyfully celebrated as Bishop Mark Brennan bestowed the sacrament of confirmation on Aug. 22, his first anniversary as bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

In honor of Bishop Brennan, Sacred Heart Mission donated $500 to the Bob Bishop Scholarship Fund for a McDowell County student in need who is going to college. Bob was a former teacher in McDowell County Schools and adjunct instructor for Marshall University and Institute University. Some of his former students started this scholarship. They formed a committee and each year students are interviewed by family members of Bob and other teachers.

“In keeping with the bishop’s humble spirit the $500 will be given to the fund in honor of Bishop Brennan on his first anniversary as our bishop, on which he celebrated Mass with us,” said Jim Copolo, a member of Sacred Heart.

Bishop Brennan was also presented with a picture of the Sacred Heart of The Sorrowful Christ by one of the confirmation students. The piece was hand stitched by one of the members of Sacred Heart.