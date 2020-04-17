The Western Regional Director is one of four Directors throughout the state, responsible for the regional staff and oversight of all services and operations in the region, which encompasses the following counties: Wood, Wirt, Calhoun, Braxton, Jackson, Roane, Clay, Mason, Putnam, Kanawha, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Wayne, Mingo, and Logan.

The Western Regional Director also works closely with the Executive Team, Senior Leadership, and other personnel responsible for operations throughout the agency.

The position includes a broad range of administrative duties, and requires a high degree of initiative, self-direction, organization, supervisory skill, and a willingness to travel. Location of position is the Charleston/Huntington area.

Qualifications include: Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree preferred; two years of supervisory experience, preferably in a non-profit social service setting; high degree of self-direction; and knowledge of community resources.

Applications will be accepted through April 21. Please email resume, cover letter, and three professional references to bbower@ccwva.org. Application materials can also be sent to: Becky Bower, Executive Assistant; Catholic Charities WVa, 2000 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003