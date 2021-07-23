Pishner Releases New CD, ‘Songs of Hope for the Heart

BRIDGEPORT—Stephen Pishner, director of Music and Liturgy at All Saints Parish in Bridgeport, has just recently released a new recording on CD. Called “Songs of Hope for the Heart,” the CD contains a collection of original songs, some of which were composed during the COVID-19 pandemic. One song, “We Will Get Through This Storm,” was actually written in response to the pandemic. It received a good bit of attention online. This first song, that begins the CD, gained a collective 10,000-plus plays on youtube and facebook. Some of the other songs are “Tu Eres Mi Otro You/You Are My Other Self,” which is based on an ancient poem. Pishner combined this phrase with additional themes that remind the listener that we are the children of God. There is also a song entitled “Song of Justice Love and Mercy,” which was inspired by Micah 6, Matthew 25, The Corporal Works of Mercy, I John 4:7, and the Prayer of St. Francis. The CD also includes three Psalms as well as a Canticle of Mary called “My Soul Rejoices In My God.” Two inspirational songs are found towards the end of the CD, “You Raise Me Up” and “The Prayer.” Pishner says those who listen to this recording may find it uplifting and a way to enhance their prayer time. Four of the songs from this CD can already be found on iTunes and Amazon Music, as well as youtube and various other digital platforms. Plans now are being made to get the entire CD posted online, but that will come later on. Anyone interested in obtaining copies of the CD can get them at All Saints Parish Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., or after Masses on the weekends. Those interested can also e-mail Pishner directly at italiawv@gmail.com and have one mailed to them. The cost is $15 plus $3 for shipping. This is his second CD of sacred music. Additional songs he’s recorded can be found on iTunes, Amazon, Pandora, Spotify and more. Pishner’s music has just recently made it to greatcatholicmusic.com, radio programming that is available online 24 hours a day.

Courtesy Photo Stephen Pishner, director of Music and Liturgy at All Saints Parish in Bridgeport, recently released a new CD.